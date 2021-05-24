Navi Mumbai: NMMC extends deadline for global EOI for 4 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine till May 29

After getting no response, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) extended the deadline for its global tender for vaccine supply in the city by a week. The new deadline is now May 29. The previous deadline was May 22.
Civic chief Abhijit Bangar confirmed that the civic body did not receive any bid for the supply of vaccines to the city. The civic body has floated a global expression of interest (EOI) on May 16 for from manufacturers/ Indian partners/wholesalers/authorised distributors or dealers to provide vaccines as there is short availability of vaccines in India. As per the EOI, the total purchase of vaccines will around Rs 40 crore.
Bangar says that around three agencies approached the civic body to provide the required number of vaccines. However, they did not have complete documentation. “We have asked them to participate in the bidding and meanwhile complete the documentation as the civic body is extending the deadline for a week,” said Bangar.
The population of the city is around 15 lakh, of which around 11 lakh citizens are above 18 years of age. So far, the civic body has already inoculated 2.5 lakh.
The civic body has planned to cover a hundred percent of citizens above 45+ in the city by July 31, before the possible third wave of COVID in August.
Since the supply of vaccines is very inconsistent, the civic body has to stop the vaccination at many centres. In fact, the vaccination from 18 and 45 years have been stopped in the city.
As per the EOI, NMMC has cold storage facilities at Central Vaccine Store, UPHC Vashi Gaon. The temperature for Storage facilities is from +20 to +80C. If the Covid Vaccine requires storage and temperature requirement other than that available with the NMMC, the applicant will have to provide the required storage facility for the Covid Vaccine, till the vaccination points. Currently, NMMC has 100 vaccination centers and may increase in the future.
After the issue of work order/ purchase order, delivery of Covid-19 Covid Vaccine shall be done within two weeks.
