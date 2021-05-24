Navi Mumbai: NMMC extends deadline for global EOI for 4 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine till May 29

After getting no response, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) extended the deadline for its global tender for vaccine supply in the city by a week. The new deadline is now May 29. The previous deadline was May 22.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar confirmed that the civic body did not receive any bid for the supply of vaccines to the city. The civic body has floated a global expression of interest (EOI) on May 16 for from manufacturers/ Indian partners/wholesalers/authorised distributors or dealers to provide vaccines as there is short availability of vaccines in India. As per the EOI, the total purchase of vaccines will around Rs 40 crore.

Bangar says that around three agencies approached the civic body to provide the required number of vaccines. However, they did not have complete documentation. “We have asked them to participate in the bidding and meanwhile complete the documentation as the civic body is extending the deadline for a week,” said Bangar.