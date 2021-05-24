Navi Mumbai: NMMC reaches out to 6,000 patients recovered from Covid-19 to check mucormycosis symptoms

Mumbai, May 24: After 29 cases of black fungus were found in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has become more vigilant. NMMC’s dedicated call centre has already contacted more than 6,000 patients who recovered from COVID infection after April 1. Of the 6000 recovered patients, a total of 650 citizens are found diabetic, and now the civic body will be in constant touch with them for the next six to eight weeks to check any symptoms of black fungus or mucormycosis.

According to the NMMC administration, there are 29 patients with mucormycosis in Navi Mumbai, out of which 14 patients are from the NMMC area and the remaining 15 patients are from other cities. The civic body cleared that the civic body is committed to providing high-quality treatment to all patients, even they are from other cities.

“If the patient is not examined immediately after the onset of symptoms and the treatment is somewhat delayed, the disease can become serious,” said a senior civic official. Considering that it is very important to start treatment early, following civic chief Bangar’s instruction the dedicated call center of NMMC has started paying special attention to the people who have been admitted to the hospital for treatment of COVID and have comorbidity especially diabetes.

In addition, the call centre reached out to around 6,000 citizens who recovered from COVID-19 infection since April 1 and found that 650 of them are diabetic. Now, the civic body will be in constant touch with them to check if there is any symptom of mucormycosis for early treatment.

Meanwhile, a total of 69 people were thoroughly checked at the OPD after reaching out to them by the call centre, and none of them were found to be infected with mucormycosis.

Bangar has also clarified that there is a concern in the minds of the citizens about the availability of medicines for mucormycosis as well as the cost as it is expensive. The NMMC is concerned about how to make the medicine available to the patients in the city as a priority and those who cannot afford it will be provided free medicine.