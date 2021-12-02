Navi Mumbai: NMMC extends Abhay Yojana to get rebate in penalty for delayed payment of property tax

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has extended the Abhay Yojana to provide interest waive of on pending property taxes for two months. Now, citizens can take benefits till January end. During the last financial year, a total of 19,891 property tax holders had taken benefit of the scheme and deposited over Rs 159 crores.

The civic body had announced the Abhay Yojana for two months from October 1 to November 30 to provide relief to the citizens of Navi Mumbai. However, after completion of the scheme period, the civic received request from citizens for an extension. Following requests from citizens, the civic chief Abhijeet Bangar has extended the scheme for two months. Now, citizens can take benefits till January 31, 2022.

Property tax is one of the major sources of revenue for the corporation. Under the scheme, the civic body provides a rebate of up to 75% on the penalty amount of arrears of property tax.

Now till January 31, 2022, if the property tax holders pay the entire arrears of property, they will get a 75% discount on their penalty amount. The civic chief has appealed to citizens to take advantage of this opportunity of extension till January 31. “Property tax holders can visit www.nmmc.gov.in to avail the benefits of Abhay Yojana and contribute to the development of the city,” said Bangar.

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the civic body had managed to collect over Rs 540 crore as property tax during the financial year 2020-2021. The collection fell short of the budget estimate of Rs 630 crore. However, the Abhay Yojana launched on December 15, 202o helped the civic body collect around Rs 159 crore of the total collection.

According to an official from the property tax department, by implementing a property tax protection scheme, from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, a total of Rs 544,66,13,742 was collected as property tax. The official informed that citizens took advantage of Abhay Yojana as a total of 19,891 property tax holders deposited Rs 159,16,29,593 under the scheme. The civic body waived off Rs 78.86 crore as a penalty under the scheme during 2020-21

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 07:02 PM IST