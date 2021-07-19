Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief asks to forfeit property of tax defaulters after expiry of 21-day notice period

Property tax is one of the major sources of revenue for the corporation. The civic body earns revenue in the form of property use for civic amenities and other works. While many citizens honestly pay their property taxes regularly, there is a section that deliberately avoids paying it in time. The civic body had even given them a rebate in the interest though Abhay Yojana to pay their dues. However, many of the major tax defaulters did not pay heed to it. Now, the civic chief directed civic officials to take action against the defaulters.

Civic chief Bangar is paying close attention to property tax collection and taking a review meeting of the Property Tax Department every fortnight.

In the first meeting, Bangar had directed that every officer of the property tax department should work in a planned manner. Accordingly, Bangar is taking the case-wise details of the action taken by the officer in each meeting by compiling a list in descending order from the arrears of large amounts to the arrears of small amount in each department.