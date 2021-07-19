Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief asks to forfeit property of tax defaulters after expiry of 21-day notice period

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will soon start taking action against property tax defaulters as the notice period was given to them has ended. The civic chief Abhijit Bangar held a meeting of the property tax department and instructed them to make a plan of action against defaulters. The civic body had issued notice to around 128 major tax defaulters and asked to pay their arrears within 21 days.
Since March 2021, the property tax department of NMMC had issued a notice of confiscation or auction of property to a total of 128 defaulters. “Before March 31, 2021, notice was issued against 26 property tax defaulters, between June 1 and June 15, 49 notices were issued and similarly, between June 16 and July 2, 53 more tax defaulters were given notice,” said an official from the department, adding that they all were given 21 days to pay their taxes or their properties will be either confiscated or auctioned.
Property tax is one of the major sources of revenue for the corporation. The civic body earns revenue in the form of property use for civic amenities and other works. While many citizens honestly pay their property taxes regularly, there is a section that deliberately avoids paying it in time. The civic body had even given them a rebate in the interest though Abhay Yojana to pay their dues. However, many of the major tax defaulters did not pay heed to it. Now, the civic chief directed civic officials to take action against the defaulters.
Civic chief Bangar is paying close attention to property tax collection and taking a review meeting of the Property Tax Department every fortnight.
In the first meeting, Bangar had directed that every officer of the property tax department should work in a planned manner. Accordingly, Bangar is taking the case-wise details of the action taken by the officer in each meeting by compiling a list in descending order from the arrears of large amounts to the arrears of small amount in each department.
