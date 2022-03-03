Navi Mumbai: NMMC distributes clothes bags in market among citizens to promote environmental protection

As part of the cleanliness mission and my earth campaign, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is promoting clothes bags instead of single-use plastic bags. Since plastic does not decompose for more than a thousand years, it causes great harm to human life and the environment.

The purpose of the campaign is to stop the use of single-use plastics by the citizens completely and also inform people about laws that prohibit the use of single plastic.

The civic body also distributed a total of 1000 clothes bag among citizens who visited the market to purchase household items at a market located at Sector 9 in Vashi, sector 18 in Turbhe Mafco Market, sector 29 in Nerul Market, and sector 3 CBD Belapur Market. They were also urged to stop using plastic bags completely and use cloth bags regularly. Vendors were also advised to stop using plastic bags in the markets. Information was also given about the penalties to be levied for the use of plastic bags.

