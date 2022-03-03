Navi Mumbai: NMMC and CCI to hold Cyclothon 2022 on March 5

As part of the “My Earth” campaign, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Cyclist Club of India will jointly organize " Cyclothon 2022" on March 5 to create awareness for the protection and conservation of the environment and to emphasize public participation. Citizens above 11 years old can participate in the event.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change of the Maharashtra Government launched Majhi Vasundhara (My Earth) campaign to create awareness among citizens for the protection of the environment. Since NMMC is taking various eco-friendly initiatives and the “Navi Mumbai Cyclothon” is one of them.

As part of it, “Cyclothon 2022" will be organized on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 7 am to 9.30 am to reduce the use of fuel-based vehicles by the citizens.

“NMMC always tries to provide a platform for artists and sportspersons through various sports and cultural events. On a similar line, first time, the civic body will organize cyclothon,” said a senior civic official.

The participant will start from civic headquarter in Belapur and cycle towards Vashi along the Palm Beach Road and after reaching Moraj Circle in Sanpada, they will return to the Municipal Headquarters.

There are two categories for participating in the Cyclothon. In the first category, the age of cyclists will be from 12 to 25 years and in the second category is above 25 years. open to citizens above 11 years of age and interested persons can register their name at https://cyclistclub.org .

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar appealed to citizens to participate in the "Navi Mumbai Cyclothon 2022" in maximum number while following the Covid guidelines.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 09:49 AM IST