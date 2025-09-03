Juhu Bus Station Violence: FIR Against 10 Linked To Maratha Protest

Maratha Protesters Allegedly Assault Passenger, Vandalise BEST Bus at Juhu Bus Station | File Photo

The Juhu police registered an FIR against 8 to 10 unidentified individuals, allegedly linked to Maratha protesters, for assaulting a passenger and vandalising a BEST bus at Juhu bus station on Sunday. The case was registered on Monday under charges of unlawful assembly and voluntarily causing hurt.

The Incident

Around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday at Juhu bus station, a group of Maratha protesters allegedly assaulted a passenger and vandalised a BEST bus. The incident occurred when a wet-lease BEST bus operating on route number 201 was parked at the stop without any staff on board. An argument reportedly broke out between the protesters and some passengers, which quickly escalated into physical violence.

Viral Video

A passenger was allegedly assaulted inside the bus, and the group smashed the third window from the rear on the right-hand side of the vehicle. A 59-second video capturing the incident went viral on social media on Monday morning, drawing widespread public attention.

BEST marshals and staff at the site rushed to intervene and attempted to defuse the situation. Despite their efforts, the group remained aggressive until police were alerted via the emergency helpline (100).

Police Response

By the time police arrived, both the protesters and the passengers involved had fled the scene. The damaged bus was pulled from service, and alternate arrangements were made for the remaining commuters. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify those responsible.

Official Reaction

BEST officials condemned the incident and assured full cooperation with law enforcement. The episode has highlighted vulnerabilities in public transport systems during civil unrest.