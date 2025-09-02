FPJ Exclusive: Realme 15T Review – Is This The Best Budget iPhone-Style Smartphone In India?

Realme 15T Review | FPJ

The Realme 15T arrives as a noteworthy successor to the Realme 14T, building on its predecessor's mid-range foundation with significant enhancements. While the Realme 14T impressed with its MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 2,100nit display, 6000mAh battery, and 50-megapixel main camera, the Realme 15T elevates the experience through a more powerful Dimensity 6400 Max 5G processor, a massive 7000mAh Titan Battery for extended endurance, a brighter 4000nit AMOLED display, and dual 50-megapixel AI cameras that introduce advanced editing features. Priced under Rs. 20,000, it emphasises an iPhone-inspired aesthetic without compromising on everyday performance.

We tested the Realme 15T under various scenarios, including gaming, photography, and daily usage, and here’s our detailed review.

Realme 15T Design

The Realme 15T stands out in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment with a design that unabashedly draws inspiration from Apple's iPhone lineup, particularly in its camera module and overall silhouette, which gives it a premium vibe at first glance. The rear features a large, protruding triple-camera island reminiscent of recent iPhones, complete with an aluminum alloy lens module that adds a touch of sophistication. The construction keeps the weight down to around 181 grams, making it surprisingly lightweight for a phone packing such a hefty battery, and enables comfortable one-handed usage even during prolonged sessions like scrolling through social media or typing messages. The ergonomics are thoughtful, with gently curved edges that fit snugly in the palm, reducing fatigue.

Realme 15T button placement | FPJ

On the practical side, the port and button placements are straightforward and user-friendly. At the bottom edge, you'll find a speaker grill for mono audio output, a SIM tray that supports dual nano-SIM cards, and a USB Type-C charging port that handles data transfer and fast charging efficiently. The right edge houses the volume rocker and power button, positioned intuitively for thumb access. There's no headphone jack, pushing users toward wireless audio solutions, which might disappoint wired earphone loyalists. The white textured matte finish on our review unit (Realme is calling it Flowing Silver) elevates the look further, providing a subtle grip that resists fingerprints and smudges while imparting a premium, almost pearlescent sheen under light - though it can attract minor scratches over time without a case. Overall, the design strikes a balance between aspirational aesthetics and everyday practicality, but those seeking a truly premium build might notice few compromises in hand-feel during extended use.

Realme 15T Display

At the heart of the Realme 15T's visual experience is its 6.57-inch 4R Comfort+ AMOLED display, boasting a peak brightness of 4000 nits, a normal brightness of 1000 nits, and an HBM (High Brightness Mode) of 1400 nits, making it one of the brightest panels in its segment for outdoor visibility. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling and animations, a 10-bit color depth delivering over 1.07 billion colors for vibrant, true-to-life hues, and ultra-slim bezels measuring 1.67mm on the top, 1.73mm on the sides, and 2.23mm at the bottom, resulting in an impressive 93 percent screen-to-body ratio that maximizes immersion during video playback or gaming. The touchscreen responsiveness is excellent, with a high touch sampling rate that ensures precise inputs, whether you're swiping through apps or navigating complex interfaces, gestures feel snappy and lag-free.

In terms of display quality, the AMOLED panel shines with deep blacks and high contrast ratios, ideal for HDR content on platforms like Netflix, where colours pop without oversaturation. Brightness levels adapt intelligently to ambient light, ensuring readability in most scenarios, though we noticed some reflectivity issues under extremely harsh sunlight, such as direct midday glare, which can cause minor glare and force you to angle the phone slightly for optimal viewing—this isn't a deal-breaker but highlights a limitation compared to pricier flagships with advanced anti-reflective coatings. Eye protection features are a standout, including PWM+DC dimming that reduces flicker in low-light conditions, minimizing eye strain during late-night browsing or reading. There's support for always-on display with customisation options as well.

Realme 15T has a 6.67-inch 4R Comfort+ AMOLED display | FPJ

Realme 15T Software

Powering the software side of the Realme 15T is Android 15 out of the box, overlaid with Realme UI 6.0, which delivers an intuitive user interface that's easy to navigate for both newcomers and seasoned Android users. The UI strikes a balance between customisation and simplicity, with smooth transitions, customisable icons, and a logical app drawer that makes finding apps effortless. Users have two primary navigation options: the traditional three-button setup for those accustomed to classic Android controls, or gesture-based navigation that closely mimics iOS, allowing swipes from the edges to go back, home, or switch apps— this iOS-like fluidity feels premium and responsive, especially on the 120Hz display, though it might require a brief adjustment period for pure Android purists.

Realme 15T has a slew of hot apps and hot games bloatware | FPJ

However, the software experience isn't without its frustrations, primarily due to the abundance of bloatware that comes pre-installed. Folders labeled 'Hot Apps' and 'Hot Games' clutter the home screen with unsolicited recommendations, pushing third-party apps and games that often feel intrusive and can drain battery if not managed. Compounding this is the built-in App Market, which the phone persistently redirects to when attempting to download or update apps, bypassing the Google Play Store entirely in some instances—this can be annoying for users who prefer Google's ecosystem for security and familiarity, and while it's possible to disable or ignore it, the constant nudges undermine the otherwise polished interface.

Realme 15T Performance

Under the hood, the Realme 15T is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max 5G chipset, a mid-range octa-core processor built on an efficient architecture, paired with a Mali-G57 GPU (inferred from similar Dimensity setups) and up to 8GB RAM (based on specs), alongside a segment-leading 6050mm2 AirFlow VC cooling system that incorporates a vapor chamber 3.5 times larger than its predecessor for effective heat dissipation during intensive tasks. In benchmark tests, it achieved a Geekbench 6 single-core score of 805 and multi-core score of 2019, with a GPU OpenCL score of 1415. These figures align closely with the Dimensity 6400's average performance , positioning it competitively against rivals. This makes it suitable for everyday demands but not a powerhouse for ultra-high-end usage.

Realme 15T benchmark results | FPJ

When it comes to heavy multitasking, the Realme 15T handles switching between multiple apps, like browsing Chrome tabs, editing photos, and streaming music, with minimal lag, thanks to the optimised RAM management and 5G connectivity that ensures quick downloads and stable calls. However, under extreme loads, such as running several resource-intensive apps simultaneously, you might notice occasional stutters or frame drops, a reminder of its mid-range roots rather than a flagship-level smoothness. Gaming performance is a highlight, with titles like BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile running fluidly on medium to high settings at stable frame rates (up to 60fps in most cases), low latency for responsive controls, and minimal thermal throttling even during 30-45 minute sessions—the VC cooling keeps temperatures in check, preventing the discomfort of a hot device. That said, pushing to ultra graphics can introduce minor heating and battery drain, so gamers should temper expectations for prolonged high-intensity play.

Realme 15T Camera

The Realme 15T's camera setup is centered around a 50-megapixel rear main sensor with OIS for stable shots and a matching 50-megapixel front camera, both enhanced by AI capabilities that elevate photography in this budget category. The rear camera excels in well-lit conditions, capturing detailed landscapes, thanks to the AI landscape feature, and portraits with natural colours and good dynamic range, while video recording supports up to 4K at 30fps with decent stabilisation, though it can struggle with fast motion, introducing slight jitter. There's also an option called as the AI frame that helps you angle your phone to get the best possible photo.

Realme 15T camera sample shot with AI landscape | FPJ

Portraits benefit from accurate edge detection and customisable bokeh effects, creating professional-looking results, but low-light performance is middling—noise creeps in, and details soften without ample ambient light, though the AI Night Mode helps salvage usable shots by boosting brightness and reducing blur. The selfie camera shines for group shots and vlogs, delivering sharp, high-resolution images with balanced skin tones, even in indoor lighting, making it a strong contender for social media enthusiasts.

Realme 15T camera sample in portrait mode | FPJ

AI features are a key differentiator, with the AI Edit Genie allowing one-word creative edits (like 'enhance' or 'remove background') for quick post-processing, alongside AI Snap Mode for instant captures, AI Landscape for optimised scenery, AI Eraser to remove unwanted objects, and AI Smart Image Matting for precise cutouts.

In low light, the front camera holds up better than the rear for selfies, with less noise. Portrait mode comes with a host of filter options like Cyberpunk, faded, natural, mono, grey, cool, and more.

Realme 15T Battery

The Realme 15T's standout feature is its 7000mAh Titan Battery, the slimmest in its class at just 7.79mm thick, packed into a lightweight 181g frame. In our testing, it consistently lasted over a full day of mixed usage, including streaming videos for 4-5 hours, social media browsing, occasional gaming, and calls, with around 40-50 percent battery remaining by evening. Heavy users, like those gaming or using GPS navigation extensively, can expect 8-10 hours of screen-on time, while lighter usage stretches it to nearly two days, making it ideal for travelers or those away from chargers.

Realme 15T in-box contents | FPJ

Charging speeds are respectable, juicing up from 0-50 percent in about 30 minutes and a full charge in under an hour, though it lacks wireless charging, which isn't surprising at this price. It makes up for that through support for 10W reverse charging. Heat during charging is minimal. The IP66/68/69 rating that ensures dust and water resistance (up to 2.5m submersion for 30 minutes or high-pressure jets), providing peace of mind against accidental spills. In-box contents include the 80W charger, the charging cable, the SIM ejector tool, the silicone clear case cover, and the information leaflet.

Realme 15T conclusion

The Realme 15T is a solid all-rounder in the sub-Rs. 20,000 bracket, especially if battery life and display brightness top your priority list. With its massive 7000mAh Titan Battery, iPhone-inspired design, bright 4000nit AMOLED panel, and capable 50-megapixel dual AI cameras, it delivers excellent value for users seeking reliability without overspending. Performance is smooth enough for gaming and multitasking, though occasional stutters remind you of its mid-range roots. The main drawbacks are the bloatware-heavy software experience and lack of a headphone jack, which could frustrate some buyers. If you want a phone that looks premium, lasts long, and offers smart AI-powered features, the Realme 15T is worth considering.