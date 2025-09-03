Maratha Quota Protest Ends In Victory: Supporters Celebrate With 'Patil, Patil' Slogans At Azad Maidan

Supporters of Maratha quota agitation celebrating the victory of Maratha reservation movement at CSMT in Mumbai | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: A wave of celebration swept through Azad Maidan after the state government officially accepted the demands of Manoj Jarange Patil. Supporters erupted in joy, dancing to the beats of dhol-tasha and chanting “Patil, Patil,” filling the entire ground with thunderous slogans.

Jarange Patil had launched an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan on Friday to press for Maratha reservation. On Tuesday afternoon, negotiations were held with government representatives. The state announced that three ordinances, including the Hyderabad Gazette, would be issued to address the demands. With the acceptance of all key points, the agitation was declared a success.

#BREAKING | #MarathaReservation activist #ManojJarangePatil has ended his hunger strike after five days of launching it at Azad Maidan.



The development came as he accepted the Government Resolution given by the Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee on Maratha Reservation.… pic.twitter.com/uS9dORN3Ns — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 2, 2025

Supporters in Celebration

As soon as the news broke, the atmosphere at Azad Maidan turned jubilant. Supporters, exhausted after five days of protest, suddenly regained energy and began dancing with abandon. Their tired faces lit up with smiles as they hugged each other, clicked pictures, and took selfies. Some even climbed onto vehicle rooftops to dance in joy.

‘Marathas Have Won, Maidan Overflowing with Crowds’

The protest site, which had seen days of struggle, once again filled with enthusiastic crowds eager to see and hear Jarange Patil. Slogans of “Patil Patil,” “Dada Dada,” and “Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha” echoed across the ground. “Our years-long fight has finally succeeded. Marathas have proved their strength,” said jubilant protesters.

Wearing saffron caps and scarves, the sea of supporters turned the entire Maidan into a saffron-colored spectacle, symbolizing the community’s triumph.