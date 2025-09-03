Mahayuti Govt Walked A Tightrope On Quota Issue | FPJ|Vijay Gohil| @ANI

Though the Mahayuti government has not acceded to two of the most crucial demands – Kunbi status for the entire Maratha community engaged in farming and considering sage-soyare (close relatives from the family tree) for issuing the caste certificates, as made by Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil – for now, it has earned a breather by accepting a few others.

Fadnavis Walks a Political Tightrope

However, only time will tell how effective the state decision will be for the Maratha community. The three-party government led by the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis has flatly refused to accommodate the entire Maratha community in the 19% reservation given for the OBCs in state jobs and education.

Interestingly, none of the ministers who went to placate Jarange Patil on Tuesday was originally from the BJP.

For the time being, Fadnavis successfully avoided any backlash from the OBCs and offered hope for the Marathas. It will be interesting to see how the state government delivers on the six points it conceded to Jarange Patil. Clearly, for the BJP, it's 50:50 since its government walked over a tightrope.

Acceptance of Hyderabad Gazette Records

Firstly, the government has accepted a key demand to consider records from the Hyderabad Gazette of 1921 and 1931. The government resolution (GR) issued on Tuesday is about the Hyderabad gazetteer to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas who are able to produce documentary evidence recognising them as Kunbis in the past. During Nizam rule, the agrarian Maratha community was granted reservation on the grounds of social and economic backwardness.

Village-Level Committees to Scrutinize Claims

This decision is for the Maratha community from the Marathwada region, which was part of the Hyderabad state before 1956. The state has decided to appoint village-level committees consisting of the village revenue officer, village panchayat officer, and assistant agriculture officer.

Assistance for Families of Deceased Protesters

The procedure for this appears cumbersome as the Marathas will have to produce records of their land holding before October 13, 1967. For those who are now landless, an affidavit will be required explaining that their ancestors were previously residing there. The three-member committee will conduct scrutiny of this and submit it to the competent authority for issuance of the caste certificate. A committee that verifies genealogy will also step in before this. Such a process, it appears, will take a considerable amount of time.

Withdrawal of Cases Against Protesters

Another decision, for which a GR was promptly issued, says action will be swiftly taken to provide jobs to the family members of the protesters who died during the agitation. The ministers' committee informed Jarange that Rs15 crore in assistance has been provided to the kin of the deceased protesters. Rest will be given in a week.

Another crucial demand is about withdrawing the cases registered against the agitators. While Jarange Patil insists on a complete withdrawal, the state is of the view that some cases were serious and require directives from the court.

Display of 58 Lakh Records

The state has announced that 58 lakh records found during the intense search of Kunbis will be displayed at the respective village panchayat. This has been pending for a long time, and nobody knows how much time it will take. The OBC leaders have been opposed to this.

Promise of 90-Day Caste Verification

Another decision says the process of the caste verification will be complete within 90 days. On the contrary, the current pendency with the verification committees is huge and bypassing the previous application will be a complicated process.

Sage-Soyare Objections Under Review

Regarding the sage-soyare issue, chairman of the ministers' committee on Maratha quota, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, stated that 8 lakh objections have been received in response to the notification, and the government requires time to scrutinise them.

OBC Opposition to Blanket Kunbi Status

About the crucial demand for treating all the Marathas as Kunbis, the minister said, the government was taking legal advice before issuing a decision and will take two months for the process. The OBC leaders, such as Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, have been vehemently opposing this.