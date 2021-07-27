Navi Mumbai: NMMC deploys teams to flood-hit Mahad and Chiplun for relief work

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has sent two relief teams consisting of volunteers and a medical team to flood affectes Mahad and Chiplun for relief work. The two cities were hit hard by the flood following heavy rainfall for almost a week. The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had appealed to government agencies and self-help groups to extend support in the relief works.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar held a special meeting with civic officials and sent around 60 volunteers with the necessary equipment to Mahad. “We have sent 40 and 20 volunteers in two phases to Mahad with the necessary machinery to join in the relief work”, said Bangar. He added that they would work in coordination with the local authority.

Similarly, a medical team of 15 people including doctors and other paramedical staff has been sent to Chiplun.

Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur areas including Konkan have been severely affected due to heavy rains and relief work is being carried out at various levels. “NMMC has also joined the relief work with manpower and machinery,” said Bangar,

Before sending the teams, Bangar also reviewed the necessary machinery and hygiene and disinfection equipment provided along with the relief teams. He also took detailed information about the supply of medicines given to the medical team. Bangar directed officials to keep in touch with these teams and send necessary equipment to them immediately.

As per the details provided by the NMMC, two dumpers and two JCBs have been sent to Mahad as per the demand of the local authority. Similarly, considering the critical health condition in Mahad and surrounding villages, Bangar directed to send one more relief team and two medical teams to affected areas after discussing with the concerned local officials.

In 2018, NMMC’s Solid Waste Management team had gone to Kolhapur after heavy rainfall had impacted the city severely.