Navi Mumbai: NMMC collects over Rs 22 lakh in fines in a fortnight for violating COVID-19 norms

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has collected over Rs 22 lakhs fines for violating COVID norms in the last fortnight. The civic body also fined Rs 50,000 to a bar in Vashi for operating till late at night. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the special squad formed to ensure COVID norms are followed in the city collected over Rs 3.5 crores.

The Navi Mumbai city falls under level 3 of restrictions as per the 'Level of Restriction of Safe Maharashtra' order issued by the Government of Maharashtra to prevent COVID. Accordingly, shops and establishments are allowed to continue till 4 pm. However, a few shops and establishments were found operating after the stipulated time and thus they were fined.

The civic body took action against the House of Lord pub in sector 30 A in Vashi and collected Rs 50,000 fine. “Since July 10, 31 special vigilance teams as well as 8 ward office level vigilance teams penalized 2442 persons/shopkeepers for not wearing masks, maintaining a safe distance, spitting as well operating shops after as 4 pm,” said an official from NMMC. He added that a total of Rs 22,88,300 penalties has been recovered.

Since the outbreak in April 2020, NMMC has already recovered Rs. 3,56,59,150 from 70583 persons/establishments for violating COVID. “This includes Rs 1,50,18,000 fines from 29943 persons for not wearing masks, Rs 1,16,44,900 from 2804 establishments for violating safe distance and time rules and Rs 78,56,650 from 36776 persons for violating safe distance rules and Rs 11 lakh from 1160 persons for spitting in public places,” said the official.

According to the 'Level of Restriction of Safe Maharashtra' prohibition order issued in the NMMC area, if shops/establishments keep operating after 4 pm on Monday to Friday, a penalty of Rs.10,000 will be levied for the first time. Similarly, in case of violation of the rules for the second time, the establishment will be closed for 7 days. Similarly, in case of violation of the rules for the third time, it is clearly stated that the establishment will be closed till the notification of the COVID epidemic expires.