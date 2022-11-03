Navi Mumbai: NMMC demolishes an under-construction structure in Belapur

NMMC carried out a demolition drive against the unauthorized construction in Belapur. | Admin

Belapur: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished an under-construction illegal structure in Shabaz village in Belapur. The demolition work was carried out by the Anti-Encroachment department of NMMC's Belapur ward.

The construction of the ground plus two-storey floor building was already completed without any permission from the civic body. A notice was issued under section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 for the unauthorized construction and asked to remove themselves. However, despite the notice being served, they did not remove the unauthorized construction.

Finally, the civic body carried out a demolition drive against the unauthorized construction. The unauthorized construction was removed by the Belapur ward in the presence of police officials with the help of one 11 labourers, 1 electric hammer, and a gas cutter.

