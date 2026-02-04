Helicopter Transporting Maharashta Minister Pankaja Munde Grounded As Precaution After Engineer Finds Issue With Rotor Blade

A chartered helicopter transporting Maharashtra’s environment minister Pankaja Munde was grounded at Aurangabad airport as a precaution after the maintenance engineer found an issue with one of its rotor blades. | X @ians_india

Mumbai: A chartered helicopter transporting Maharashtra’s environment minister Pankaja Munde was grounded at Aurangabad airport as a precaution after the maintenance engineer found an issue with one of its rotor blades. The issue was flagged prior to the take-off and all the sorties for the next day were cancelled.

Flight Details

On Monday, an Agusta 109 Helicopter, registered as VT-OSC, of a Delhi-based Lakework Office Club Pvt. Ltd., was operating a flight with Munde and others on board. The helicopter had operated four sectors and after the last landing at Aurangabad airport at around 5pm, the aircraft maintenance engineer noticed “excessive play in the pitch operating link rod of one main rotor blade” during post-flight checks.

According to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the engineer flagged the issue and did not release the helicopter for further flights until rectification was completed. According to the operator, the charter-indenting agency was informed at around 8pm, and the next day's sorties were canceled at around 9pm.

