e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Police book two businessmen for abetting suicide of Dahisar resident

Navi Mumbai: Police book two businessmen for abetting suicide of Dahisar resident

Although the incident happened in second week of October, the police registered a case of abetment of suicide against two recently after a video surfaced of the deceased naming that he took this grave step because of the accused.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Police book two businessmen for abetting suicide of Dahisar resident | Representative Photo
Follow us on

Trigger Warning: Mention of suicide

A 40-year-old construction material supplier from Dahisar allegedly died by suicide in a hotel along the Mumbai-Goa highway under the Panvel city police station.

Although the incident happened in second week of October, the police registered a case of abetment of suicide against two recently.

Read Also
Bhopal: Accused of kidnapping, youth commits suicide
article-image

According to police, the deceased identified as Deepak Maruti Katbu (40), a supplier of construction materials died by suicide in his hotel room in Panvel since the accused did not pay him for the materials he bought for on-going construction work.

The police had initially registered a case of accidental death until a video of the Katbu surfaced wherein he admitted that he was taking this drastic step because of the accused.

Accordingly, the Panvel city police registered a case against two construction businessmen Abdul Mukeem Abdul Rehman Ansari (Bablu) and Wasim for abetting suicide and have started searching for them. 

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Mumbai updates: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Navi Mumbai civic agency to hold sports event after a two year hiatus

Navi Mumbai civic agency to hold sports event after a two year hiatus

Maharashtra: State govt employee found murdered at home in Nashik; autopsy reveals he was...

Maharashtra: State govt employee found murdered at home in Nashik; autopsy reveals he was...

Navi Mumbai: Police book two businessmen for abetting suicide of Dahisar resident

Navi Mumbai: Police book two businessmen for abetting suicide of Dahisar resident

Money laundering case: Decision on Sanjay Raut's bail plea on November 9

Money laundering case: Decision on Sanjay Raut's bail plea on November 9