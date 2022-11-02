Navi Mumbai: Police book two businessmen for abetting suicide of Dahisar resident | Representative Photo

Trigger Warning: Mention of suicide

A 40-year-old construction material supplier from Dahisar allegedly died by suicide in a hotel along the Mumbai-Goa highway under the Panvel city police station.

Although the incident happened in second week of October, the police registered a case of abetment of suicide against two recently.

According to police, the deceased identified as Deepak Maruti Katbu (40), a supplier of construction materials died by suicide in his hotel room in Panvel since the accused did not pay him for the materials he bought for on-going construction work.

The police had initially registered a case of accidental death until a video of the Katbu surfaced wherein he admitted that he was taking this drastic step because of the accused.

Accordingly, the Panvel city police registered a case against two construction businessmen Abdul Mukeem Abdul Rehman Ansari (Bablu) and Wasim for abetting suicide and have started searching for them.