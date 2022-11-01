Bhopal: Accused of kidnapping, youth commits suicide

Representative Photo |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old boy arrested on the charges of kidnapping committed suicide by hanging himself from the fan under Jaisinagar police station area in Sagar district on Tuesday morning, said the police. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

Superintendent of police Sagar Tarun Nayak told media that the victim identified as Kritesh Kushwaha, resident of villager Semra Goplan, had eloped with one minor girl who lived in his neighbouring area.

The family members of the girl had filed case of kidnapping against the victim. The police have registered the case and found two in Bhopal. The police brought them back to Jaisinagar on Tuesday early morning. The police handed over girl to family and Kritesh was taken in police custody.

In the morning, Kritesh was found hanging from ceiling fan, the police immediately brought him down and rushed to the community health centre. The doctors referred him to district hospital Sagar.

In Sagar, the doctors declared him brought dead. The family members of the deceased raised protest and blamed that the family members of the girl and police for beating and harassing the boy and thus forcing him to commit suicide.

Earlier, the police tried to cover the incident by claiming that the victim had fallen ill. But latter the police accepted that the victim had committed suicide at the police station.