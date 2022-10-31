MP: Fire breaks out at tent house in Bhopal; no casualty

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at a tent house in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Monday morning, police said.

No one was injured in the fire, police inspector S S Chouhan told PTI, adding that the blaze was possibly caused by a burning firecracker which fell on the tent house located in Awadhpuri area.

A large number of people were celebrating the Chhath festival close to the spot. Someone might have ignited the cracker which fell on the tent house, he said.

The fire broke out around 7 am and was doused after some time, Chouhan said.

The official denied the tent house had come up illegally in the densely populated area. The human settlement is 50 to 100 metres from the spot, he added.

The tent house owner is estimated to have suffered a loss of items worth about Rs 5 lakh, he said.

