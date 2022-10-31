Bhopal: Vast arrangements made for 67th MP Foundation Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vast level preparations have been made for 67 celebration of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day on Tuesday. Main programme will be held in Bhopal. Programmes will be also held in districts as well.

In Bhopal, singer and musician pair of Shankar-Ehshaan- Loy will give their performance. They will entertain the people of Bhopal by dishing out one after another hit songs of Bollywood. Moreover, artists will also showcase “Shiv Mahima”. It’s learnt that Shiv Mahima will be a mega event as around 400 artists will present the saga related to Lord Shiva. What is more interesting is this that 3 D technology will augment the Shiv Mahima presentation.

Notably, MP Foundation Day has been started by BJP government from last few years. Barring the two years of Corona Pandemic, MP Foundation Day had been organized every year in which renowned Bollywood personalities have showcased their talent and entertained the people of state capital. So far, singers such as Asha Bhosle, famous Musician AR Rehman, musician Rajesh Roshan, gazal singers Ahmad Hussein and Mohammad Hussein etc have given their performances.

The people of Bhopal are anxiously waiting to see the presentation of famous pair of musician and composer Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who will perform showcase their talent at Lal Parade Ground.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the programme venue as programme will be attended by VIPs including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, cabinet ministers and other prominent personalities. Police have already enhanced the checking drive.

