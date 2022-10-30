Guna: MP Yadav undertook inspection of AIIMS Bhopal

GUNA: Member of Parliament from Guna and member of the Central Health Committee Krishna Pal Singh Yadav undertook inspection of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal on Sunday.

During which, Yadav met newly appointed AIIMS director Dr Ajay Singh who later shared information regarding health care innovations being done in AIIMS. AIIMS has accorded high priority to the issue of malnutrition and undernutrition among women and newly born children, while making serious efforts to address this issue.

It was informed that doctors of AIIMS will provide telemedicine to patients of district hospital in order to treat long-distance patient. Ayurvedic and allopathy treatment clubbed together would be available to the patients coming at AIIMS, Bhopal.

AIIMS is all sent to organize health camps at the district level in order to provide free medical services to poor communities. MP Shadi Yadav also assured the Parliament Committee of the Health Department to visit AIIMS Bhopal soon.

He also assured to allot government land for the expansion of some departments of the institute. Rotary Club Bhopal Metro City President Dr Jitendra Gupta and Rotary Secretary Dr Pankaj Sood announced to provide 5 wheelchair to AIIMS and provide financial support to patients and kin. Colonel Ajit Singh, Dean Rajesh Malik and Superintendent Manisha Srivastava were present.