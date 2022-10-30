Guna minor girl's gang-rape incident: Administration razed illegal properties of accused amid huge protest

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): With an end of the 24-hour deadline given by the administration, the Guna district administration on Sunday razed the illegal properties of the accused who abducted and raped a minor girl in Chachoda village of Guna district.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the locality after there was a huge resentment among the residents as they are demanding stringent punishment for all the accused. Many women and girls staged a protest in the locality on Sunday as well.

Earlier, the revenue department has given notices to all the accused to show building permit documents within the next 24 hours and if they failed, the department will take legal action against them.

Meanwhile, a police team from Chachoda has arrested five accused involved in the crime so far, while the search for two unidentified accused is still going on.

On Sunday many of the school and college girls seeking security said that its high time as the number of crimes against women and girls is increasing in the Guna district.

Students say that there are incidents of molestation with them when they leave the coaching and school. The miscreants are stalking them.

The girls and women reached the SDM office and the police station and protested. They said that it is very difficult to leave the house after 7:00 pm as they fear for their safety, the goonda raj is at its peak in the district.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chachoda police station in-charge removed

After incident, police department removed Chachoda police station in-charge Ravi Gupta and send him to the line. Department handed over police station charge to traffic police station in-charge Balveer Singh Gaur. Many levelled serious accusation against Gupta of safeguarding the criminal and the paddlers since long.