Guna: Minor girl’s gang-rape incident Women, girl students seek stern action against accused

FP NEWS SERVICE

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A day after a 15-year-old girl was abducted and allegedly gang-raped, scores of Guna people in Madhya Pradesh, including women and girl students came on the road and demanded stringent action against the accused.

They staged a protest on Beenaganj – Chachoda road for around three hours. Former MLA and BJP leader Mamta Meena and sitting Congress MLA Laxman Singh also joined the protest and demanded local police and administration take stern action against those who are involved in the crime. People ended their protests only after getting assurance from police and administration.

After some time, women and students rushed to the Chachoda SDM office, where they gheraoed the SDM office. They demanded the administration to bulldoze the properties of the accused as well as take the foot march of the accused.

Earlier, on Friday evening, a girl was found unconscious behind a house. The police have registered a case against five accused in POCSO Act and kidnapping. Three of them, including a minor have also been arrested. People claimed that a total of nine persons have been involved in the kidnapping of the girl student.

In-charge SP Vinod Chauhan said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the girl’s father. When the girl's father got a call, he reached the spot along with some people, where they saw the accused running away from the spot. Since the girl's father already knew the accused. On this basis, he made a named complaint and the police arrested the 3 accused.

Father suspects something wrong happened with daughter

The girl’s father informed that his daughter is a class 10 student and on Friday morning she left for school. She used to return home at 4.30 pm, but when it was too late, we initially thought she could be at her friend’s place. But when she did not return till late evening, we decided to begin her search.

Meanwhile, after some time we got a call and the person on the other side informed us that the girl was lying behind a house. When we reached there, we saw our daughter in an unconscious state. We took her to Binaganj Health Centre for treatment and from there she was referred to Guna.

The girl’s father suspected that something wrong happened to his daughter. They claimed that the number of accused involved in the crime is 9.

Notice for building permission to the accused

Collector Frank Noble A said that the three accused have been arrested. The revenue department has given them notice to show building permit documents within the next 24 hours and if they failed, the department will take legal action. The statement of the girl has already been recorded and based on that, more sections can be added based on the statement of the girl.

On the other hand, Guna CSP Shweta Gupta said that a case has been registered at Chanchoda police station under relevant sections of abduction and POCSO Act. The condition of the girl is said to be out of danger.