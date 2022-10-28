Guna: Cyber fraud victim gets refund of Rs 68k

Representative Photo |

Guna(Madhya Pradesh): The past few months have seen a surge in cybercriminal activity across the district. Online fraudsters usually adopt a unique modus operandi to dupe and extort money from the people. To curb cybercrimes, Guna Police directed to take prompt action to recover money from cyber fraudsters.

In one such incident, Guna police helped a cybercrime victim to secure Rs 68k which the latter had lost to cyber crooks recently from the online site of the e-commerce company.

As per details, the victim identified as Satish Prajapati, a resident of Sarvarpur village filed a complaint with Dharnawada police station limits against cyber crooks who used the victim’s Flipkart Pay Later ID and duped Rs 68k whereas the credit limit is up to Rs 70k.

Taking cognisance, Guna Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Srivastava issued instructions to Inspector Vinod Singh Rathore, in-charge of the Cyber Crime Cell of Police to take prompt action in the case. Initially, primary details of the financial transaction were asked, following which the cyber police managed to refund Rs 68k back to the victim’s account from cyber fraudsters.