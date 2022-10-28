Guna: Contract services of 2 village employment asst, secy terminated

Guna(Madhya Pradesh): District collector and district programme coordinator Frank Noble A has issued orders for termination of contract services of village employment assistant and in-charge secretary, Ganesh Ram Meena, posted at Bageri gram panchayat, Bamori Janpad panchayat of Guna district for availing benefits to others by depriving the actual eligible beneficiary of governmental schemes. The collector also issued orders to present a case under section 89 of the Panchayat Raj and Village Swaraj Act, 1993.

Similarly, contract services of gram secretary Sundarlal Prajapati posted at Ukawad gram panchayat have been terminated for extorting money from beneficiaries for approval of flagship housing scheme. According to case details, one Badraprasad Patra logded a complaint on CM Helpline number that gram secretary Sundarlal Prajapati demanded Rs 5k for release of second instalment under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) scheme. According to the order issued by the CEO Raghogarh, contract services of gram panchayat secretary posted at the Ukawad village have been terminated.

In another such incident, contract services of village employment assistant Teena Paliwal, posted at Ukawad gram panchayat, Raghogarh janpad panchayat have been terminated for negligence of official duties. According to the order issued by the district collector and the district election officer, contract services of village employment assistant have been terminated.