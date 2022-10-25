Guna: PMKSKs & one nation, one fertiliser plan inaugurated

Representative Image

Guna(Madhya Pradesh): A large-scale live streaming event of the inauguration ceremony of 600 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK), Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana - One Nation One Fertiliser and International E-magazine on Fertilizers - Indian Edge by the Prime Minister was held recently in a PMKSK of National Fertilizers Limited in Panipat, (Haryana).

C&MD, NFL Atul B Patil in the presence of Sanjay Bhatia, MP, Karnal, Pramod Vij, MLA, Panipat, government representatives, media persons and a large number of progressive farmers of the region attended the inauguration ceremony through live streaming besides employees of NFL.

PMKSK will provide all types of agri-inputs viz. fertilizers, seeds, agrochemicals, agri-machinery, testing facilities for soil, seeds, and fertilisers to farmers under one roof. These Kendras will be well equipped with all types of infrastructure and will also provide interactive platform for knowledge sharing about new technologies, government policies and schemes for the farmers and will create awareness among farmers on the latest and best agriculture technology and practices along with balanced use of fertilizers. NFL has opened 73 such PMKSKs across the country in the first phase.

With One Nation, One Fertiliser, to begin with, all fertilizer companies will market urea under the single brand name ‘Bharat’ in the entire country, which will subsequently cover other fertilizers in due course of time. With this, the farmers shall have assured quality of the fertilisers and its timely availability.

Similarly, with the launch of international E-magazine on fertilizers - Indian Edge, information on global fertilizer prices, domestic fertilizer scenario, research & development and new initiatives in the fertilizer sector shall be shared.