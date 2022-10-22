Guna: Co-operative dept inspector caught taking bribe

Guna(Madhya Pradesh): A team of Lokayukta trapped co-operative department’s inspector RK Gangil accepting bribe of Rs 40k from a complainant on Saturday. Lokayukta inspector Kavindra Singh Chouhan informed that Gangil demanded a bribe of Rs 80k from Satish Bairagi, an employee of the Minor Forest Produce Society to cancel the termination order and reinstate his service.

Bairagi already had given Rs 40k as the first instalment to the co-operative inspector Gangil and he is constantly mounting pressure on him for the second instalment. Failing to fulfil his demand, the victim has lodged a complaint against Gangil with the Lokayukta on October 10. After which the team of Gwalior Lokayukta raided and caught the co-operative inspector red-handed while taking bribe at around 1:30 pm on Saturday. Lokayukta proceedings are on.

This is the third trap action by the team of special establishment of Madhya Pradesh police within the span of the month and second within the last three days. Before this, Guna district collector Frank Nobel A, along with personnel of his departments, also issued his mobile number, appealing not to be bribed for any work in the districts. Even after this, government officials and employees are continuously demanding bribe.

Read Also Guna: Farmer dies waiting in queue for fertilizer