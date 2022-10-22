Guna: Farmer dies waiting in queue for fertilizer

Kumbhraj (Guna): A 38-year-old farmer who was running from pillar to post to procure fertilizer, died from suspicious condition in a queue in front of a co-operative society in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh. He was reportedly waiting for his turn since the past two days.

The incident was reported on Friday afternoon at Kumbraj situated co-operative society, where the deceased Ramprasad from Golyaheda village was waiting for his turn along with more than 200 to 250 farmers.

While he was waiting for his turn, he fell on the ground and become unconscious. The cause of his death is not yet clear, but it is being speculated that it could be heart attack. However, the actual cause of death will come out from the post-mortem report.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case in the matter and began investigation into it. According to information, Ramprasad's family members on Friday said that he left home early morning informing them that he is going to the co-operative society to get fertilizer for the crop. He even visited the godown of the marketing society located at Khatkia Road, Kumbhraj on Thursday as well, but failed to get fertilizers.

At around 10.30 am his family members got a phone call and the person on the other side informed that Ramprasad fell on the ground and became unconscious. Immediately, his family members rushed to the spot and took him to hospital, which was about five kilometre from the spot, where doctors declared him brought dead.

It has been said that Ramprasad had already spent three hours in a queue anticipating he could get some ferlitizer for farm before he got dizzy and fell down.

Kumbharaj police station incharge Sanjit Singh Mawai said that the cause of death could be heart attack as there was not even a very long queue. However, the real reason will come out from the post-mortem report. Police have begun an investigation after establishing the case.

The cousin of the deceased said that there are three brothers, between whom there are three bighas of land. In this way, they make a living by sharing and working. The deceased Ramprasad has two sons, one of whom is 18 and the other 16 years old.

Societies’ hollow claims revealed

Recently, the administration had claimed that fertilizers were being made available at village societies from where farmers can take it by paying cash. The administration also claimed that special permission has been taken for this. But in most places, farmers have to go to the marketing union's double lock storage centres for fertilizers. The number of such centres is only 7 to 8.

Fertilizer is being available in the village itself: Collector

After the death of the farmer, there was a stir in the administration. In a hurry, the help of Rs 1.20 lakh was approved to the relatives of the deceased. An explanation was given by the administration that the farmer died due to heart attack.

Collector Frank Noble A said that 2,849 tonnes of DAP has been delivered to 86 societies of the district so far, out of which 1,893 tonnes have been distributed. However, sources say that if fertilizers are being available in the societies, then why is there so much rush of farmers at the distribution centres.