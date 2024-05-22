MP: Veteran Journalist Dr Ghanshyam Butwall Honoured At International Museum Day

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): "Print media remains the most trustworthy among various communication channels," said Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi Vishwavidyalaya Chancellor Prof Khemsingh Daheriya at the International Museum Day programme organised at Madhav Sapre Sangrahalaya in Bhopal.

Recognising journalists' significant contributions to society, Mandsaur's veteran journalist Dr Ghanshyam Butwall received the prestigious Rameshwar Guru Journalism Award at the event. Other honourees including Kirti Rana, Jan Sampark joint director GS Wadhwa, Mahendra Pratap Singh, Bhim Singh Meena, Sanjay Mishra, Prof Sanjeev Gupta and others were felicitated.

On the occasion, 11 senior journalists and editors of the state were honoured by Gyan Tirth Madhavrao Sapre Newspaper Museum and Research Institute, Bhopal. The event was presided over by Dr Amitabh Pandey, director of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya. Notable personalities including Prof Chandra Charu Tripathi emphasised the significance of museum in preserving past, present and future narratives. The ceremony also featured exhibitions highlighting manuscripts, rare books, and historical newspapers.

Dignitaries from various fields including Hindi Sahitya Akademi chairman Dr Shiv Kumar Awasthi, former Rajya Sabha TV director Rajesh Badal, author Jawahar Karnawat, and former IG Security Ashok Kumar Soni among others graced the occasion.