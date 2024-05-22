MP: Three-Day Training Session On New Criminal Laws Inaugurated In Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day training session on the implementation of the new criminal laws- Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023- began on Monday at the police control room in the district headquarters of Alirajpur.

SP Rajesh Vyas inaugurated the session, following directives from the police headquarters in Bhopal. The training programme, running from May 20 to 22, aims to educate 280 investigation officers ranging from head constables to inspectors.

SP Rajesh Vyas welcomed the trainers and introduced them to the participants during the inaugural session. He also discussed the amendments and details of the new criminal laws with the attending officers. Experts from the police training centre Indore, including ADPO Jyoti Arya, provided comparative insights between the Indian Civil Protection Code 2023 and the old Code of Criminal Procedure. They also covered the formation of criminal courts, the powers of senior police officers and magistrates and procedures for arrest, summons and maintenance orders under the new act.

Additional topics included property attachment, security for good behaviour, medical and forensic reports, and warrant procedures. The training is led by additional SP Pradeep Patel, with deputy SP of women safety branch BL Atode assisting. This comprehensive training aims to ensure the effective implementation of the new criminal laws by equipping officers with essential knowledge and skills.