MP: Buffaloes & Calves Succumb To Food Poisoning In Badnawar; Owner Demands Compensation

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A buffalo and a calf died from food poisoning after consuming leftover food near Ekvira Temple. The food, which had spoiled in the intense heat, also made over 10 other buffaloes and calves sick.

Upon discovering the situation on Monday, veterinary treatment was initiated for the affected animals, some of whom are in serious condition and are being closely monitored. The cattle had eaten the contaminated food two days ago, leading to symptoms such as dizziness, vomiting, gas buildup and bloating.

Satish Yadav, the owner of the deceased buffalo and calf, has filed a complaint with the police against Dr Gopal Singh Thakur of Badnawar, seeking legal action and compensation as cattle died because of negligence. The estimated value of the deceased animals, which were high-yielding Murrah buffaloes, is around Rs 1.40 lakh. Following the incident, Dr Thakur reportedly left town, locking up his clinic. Satish Yadav's six other buffaloes and calves are still ill, with treatment ongoing.

Chetan Yadav's two buffaloes also suffered from food poisoning but were saved with timely medical intervention. Veterinarian Dr JS Bhuria stated that food poisoning is suspected and all affected animals are under observation and receiving necessary treatment.