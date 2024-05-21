MP: Block Congress Committee Commemorates Rajiv Gandhi's Death Anniversary with Blood Donation Camp In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Block Congress Committee organised a blood donation camp at Indira Gandhi District Hospital here on Tuesday to commemorate the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

District president and MLA Vipin Jain, Lok Sabha Congress candidate Dilip Singh Gurjar, former president Prakash Ratadiya, former MLA Pushpa Bharatiya and several other leaders gathered to pay homage to Rajiv Gandhi.

Read Also Raman Spectroscopy Can Help Detect Oral Cancer At Early Stage: IIT Indore Study

Gurjar recalled the contribution of the former Prime Minister, calling him a visionary leader, architect of modern India and father of the information revolution. The thinking of Rajiv Gandhi was revolutionary which laid the foundation of Young India. The foundation of the digital revolution that we see today in the country was laid by Rajiv Gandhi, he said. Block Congress president Dr Raghavendra Singh Tomar donated blood for the 82nd time, alongside Ramesh Brijwani (5th time), Akram Meo (1st time), and Ameen Khan (3rd time).

MLA Vipin Jain revealed plans to revamp the Shaheed Vatika and rename the district Congress meeting hall to Rajiv Gandhi meeting hall, ensuring the former Prime Minister's legacy remains prominent. Ratadiya reflected on Rajiv Gandhi's influential yet brief political career. Former municipal president Mohammad Hanif Shaikh, Kantilal Rathore, Rajesh Raghuvanshi besides other leaders also attended.