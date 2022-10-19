Guna: Fed up with harassment, girl quits studies; mom pleads for security

Representative Picture |

Guna(Madhya Pradesh): A girl in Guna district left her studies midway after she was being harassed by a neighbour in Bude Balaji locality of the district, an official said on Wednesday.

The victim's mother Saroj Kori pleaded for her daughter's safety in the district collector's office. Kori said that her daughter was being harassed by one Shivam Mahour, who lives in her locality.

"Fed up with the act of the accused, my daughter has left her studies. I have also lodged a complaint in the Kotwali police station but no action was taken against the accused," Saroj said.

Following this, Saroj submitted a letter to the collector and sought justice. She stated in the complaint letter that the accused used to threaten her daughter of killing her and claimed that no one can do anything to him and he also had assaulted his family members, the complaint letter stated.

Superintendent of police (SP) Pankaj Shrivastva said that acting on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against the accused. "Strict action would be taken against the accused. Besides, efforts were being made for the girl's admission in the school," he added.

Earlier this week, in another case of harassment against women, Madhya Pradesh Police registered a case against a person, who disguised himself as a Hindu and allegedly raped a woman. Mohammad Akram, impersonating his identity as Amar Kushwaha, allegedly raped the woman after developing a relationship with her.

While describing the case, prima facie of love jihad, Sudhir Arjariya said that on the basis of the complaint of the victim the police have lodged a case under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religious Act, 2020 and different sections of the IPC against the accused.