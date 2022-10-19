Guna: Convict released after 10-years in jail again booked for murder

GUNA: A man who was recently released from jail after completing 10 years of imprisonment under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Court (IPC) was again booked in a murder case. According to information, a resident of Kshetrapal village of Aaron police station area Sunil Ahirwar disappeared from his house on October 5. After searching for him, his family lodged a missing FIR on October 7 at the Aaron police station.

During the investigation, Ahirwar's relatives alleged Shiv Kumar alias Bhupat Raghuvanshi, a resident of the same village as the reason behind their son going missing. On the 12th day of the interrogation, Raghuvanshi accepted his crime of abducting Sunil and murdering him.

He accepted to have killed the deceased near the village and hid the body in a secluded place. Then the next day, the corpse was half eaten by wild animals so, he packed the remains in a bag and boarded a bus to Ashoknagar railway station. He took a train and dumped the bag in the Sindh River on the way. Based on the statement, Aaron cops are still searching for the body in the Sindh River.

Reportedly, the accused has recently come out of jail after serving a sentence of 10 years under Section 377 as he had an unnatural relationship with a man in the past. This matter too seems suspiciously similar, said the police.

Read Also Guna: Man sentenced to 20 years in jail under POCSO Act