Navi Mumbai: NMMC concentrates on targeted testing to prevent spread of COVID-19

In the next one month, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will conduct testing aggressively and even a building with a single positive case will be declared as a hotspot and everyone in the building will be tested for the COVID 19. The decision has been taken as part of the preparation for the possible third wave of COVID 19.

The civic body termed it targeted testing to check the spread of the viruses and it claimed that it will help to find each and every infected person in the area.

For the last four weeks, NMMC has been conducting targeted testing in the hotspot area and in some buildings, 5 or more persons without any visual symptoms have been found positive of COVID 19. “There are people who do not have symptoms and thus are not tested for COVID 19. And, if they are positive, they may spread the infection,” said an official from NMMC’s Health department. He added that this is why targeted testing in the hotspot area is very important to prevent the covid virus.