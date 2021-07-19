Navi Mumbaikars can now get all COVID-19 vaccination drive details by NMMC at one click on nmmccovidcare.com

Civic chief Abhijeet Bangar directed to update information about Covid 19 vaccination at https://www.nmmccovidcare.com.

“Citizens can now easily click on the COVID-19 VACCINATION section of the website to know all the information on which vaccination centers of the corporation, which vaccines, how many doses, for which age, at what time the vaccine is available and they can plan accordingly,” said a senior civic official.

The official added, “The address of the immunization center has also been made available on this portal through Google Map so that the citizens can easily reach the nearest immunization centers. Every evening at 7 p.m. information on the next day's vaccination session is updated on this portal and citizens can easily plan their vaccination accordingly by visiting the portal.”

Even at the https://www.nmmccovidcare.com portal, the report of the covid tests are already done under NMMC area has also been made easily available in the COVID-19 TEST REPORTS section and it is getting good response from the citizens.

So far 6,22,407 citizens have taken the first dose of the covid vaccine and 1,70,417 citizens have taken the second dose of the covid vaccine. Thus, a total of 7,92,824 doses of covid vaccine have been given.