Navi Mumbai: 37-year-old murdered in Ghansoli, his friend booked

The Rabale police booked a 43-year-old man for allegedly killing a 37-year-old man in Ghansoli area on Tuesday. Currently, the accused is absconding and the deceased was found locked in his house in Ghansoli on Monday night.

The complainant Jatashankar Pandey, 30, a resident of Koparkhairane informed the police that the deceased Narendra Pandey was his elder brother, and he had gone to meet his friend Arjun Chaudhary 43, on Sunday evening in the Ghansoli area. However, he did not return home and a missing person’s complaint was also registered at the Rabale police station by his sister-in-law on July 19.

According to police, the deceased Narendra was living with his wife and a daughter in Ghansoli on rent for the last six months. “On July 18 evening around 6.30 pm, Narendra told his wife that he was going to meet one of his friends in Ghansoli,” said a police official from Rabale police station. However, he did not return and his mobile was switched off.