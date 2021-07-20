Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues guidelines for Ganpati festival, makes permission mandatory for mandals

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued guidelines for the upcoming Ganestosav and asked to celebrate the festival in a simple manner. While capping the height of Mandal Ganpati upto 4 feet, the household Ganpati can be a maximum of 2 feet.
The civic body has also made it mandatory for the Ganpati Mandal to take permission before holding the festival. The restrictions imposed to contain the outbreak will remain in force and there will be no special relaxation will be given for the festival.
Amid the COVID 19 outbreak, the civic body asked to celebrate it in a simple manner and ensure social distancing. This year, the Ganpati festival is scheduled to begin in September 10.
The civic body said that it will issue further guidelines depending upon the level of restrictions at the time of the festival. However, it has cleared that there should be no extravagance decoration.
As per the guidelines, citizens have been advised to install metal or marble idols, while those made of shadu clay must be immersed at home or in artificial tanks.
Offering like flowers and donations at the Ganpati Mandal will not be allowed. “We have asked to display banners on health-related infuriation and social message,” said a senior civic official, adding that Mandals have been advised to hold blood donation and social awareness camps.
Mandals, as well as housing societies, should avoid the bhajan-kirtan and other mass programs at the festivity site.
Mandals have been asked to go for virtual darshan through Facebook or cable TV. In addition, thermal screening and sanitization should be done at mandals and there will be no procession while bringing and visarjan of Ganpati idols. “Children and senior citizens should not come for the immersion idols,” said the official.
