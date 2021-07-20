Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues guidelines for Ganpati festival, makes permission mandatory for mandals

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued guidelines for the upcoming Ganestosav and asked to celebrate the festival in a simple manner. While capping the height of Mandal Ganpati upto 4 feet, the household Ganpati can be a maximum of 2 feet.

The civic body has also made it mandatory for the Ganpati Mandal to take permission before holding the festival. The restrictions imposed to contain the outbreak will remain in force and there will be no special relaxation will be given for the festival.

Amid the COVID 19 outbreak, the civic body asked to celebrate it in a simple manner and ensure social distancing. This year, the Ganpati festival is scheduled to begin in September 10.

The civic body said that it will issue further guidelines depending upon the level of restrictions at the time of the festival. However, it has cleared that there should be no extravagance decoration.