Navi Mumbai: NMMC closes all Covid care centres except one at Vashi after active cases fall under 1000 for a week

After almost five months, for the first time, the number of active cases of COVID 19 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is recorded less than 1000 for a week. The civic body is recording less than 100 positive cases of COVID for almost a fortnight and this has started reflecting in the number of active cases.

NMMC has also closed all the COVID care centre except the CIDCO exhibition centre where a total of 233 patients are admitted at present. The remaining patients are either at hospitals or at home isolation.

In March 2021, in order to accommodate the rise in the number of patients in the city, the Abhijit Bangar, the civic chief asked to reopen the closed COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) after active cases reached 3000.

The positivity rate has also come down in comparison to last month. At present, the positivity rate stands at 0.87percent while it was 1.49 percent last month. “In the last one week, the number of new cases of COVID ranged from 50 to 70 per day,” said an official from the civic health department. He added that there is no compromise in the number of testings as around 5000 to 7000 tests are being conducted per day under the jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, as part of the preparation of the possible third wave of COVID, the civic body has made available around 12,000 beds against the present 6900 beds. The civic body is also increasing the number of oxygen and ICU beds as during the second wave, the city faced a shortage of ICU and oxygen beds.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 06:15 PM IST