Mumbai locals for fully vaccinated from August 15: Maharashtra govt issues SOP

Updated on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 09:36 PM IST

Local trains in Navi Mumbai: NMMC to set up help desks for offline passes at 11 stations; deets inside

Amit Srivastava
Representative Image | PTI Photo

The offline verification procedure for Covid-19 vaccination and issuing Railway Monthly Pass will start on August 11, 2021, from 7 am at Rabale, Airoli, Koparkhairane, Turbhe, Sanpada, Vashi, Nerul, Seawoods and Belapur stations.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will depute more than 100 civic officials at 11 suburban railway stations under its jurisdiction for offline verification for issuing monthly passes to travel in suburban trains. The state government has allowed those who have completed 14 days after COVID second dose to commute in suburban trains from August 15.

Citizens who have completed 14 days after Covid second dose, are required to carry a hard copy of Covid-19 Vaccination Final Certificate and a Photo ID for verification.

Those eligible after verification will be allowed to get a monthly pass to travel from August 15, 2021, onwards.

"We will set up help desks at 11 railway stations where more than 100 civic officials will be available in two sessions from 7 am to 11 pm," said Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner. He added that citizens can approach the stations nearest to their house for verification. However, they are requested not to crowd unnecessarily. "Strict legal action will be taken if fake / bogus certificates are found," said another senior civic official.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 09:36 PM IST

