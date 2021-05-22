Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief seeks daily report of tree trimming after Cyclone Tauktae impact

In the backdrop of cyclone Tauktae that destroyed more than 120 trees within a day in Navi Mumbai, the NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar sought a daily report of tree trimming and pruning, being carried out as part of monsoon preparation. Bangar also set the May 31 deadline to complete the tree trimming work.

Following a large number of trees fell due to cyclonic winds and considering the importance of pruning trees in time as part of pre-monsoon work, Bangar immediately convened a meeting of the Horticulture Department and directed to complete the work by May 31.

Bangar directed to submit the details of which area and how much work was done on a daily basis by planning the tree pruning works ward-wise. He also suggested that the ward level permission for pruning of trees in the societies should be given within 24 hours after necessary inspection.

“The Commissioner directed that the pruning application for tree pruning in the societies currently pending at the departmental office-level should be disposed of within 24 hours. In any case, the commissioner directed to ensure that the entire tree is not cut down by allowing pruning of tree branches,” said an official from the Garden department.