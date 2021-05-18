Navi Mumbai: Preparing for possible third wave, NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar sets deadline for new COVID care centre

In wake of the possible third wave of COVID-19 which is likely to strike by August, the civic chief of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has directed civic officials to complete the new COVID care centre by July 15. The commissioner also suggested that contractor should be encouraged to complete the work before the stipulated period or any delay will attract a penalty.

As per the expert estimates, the number of heart disease patients will be higher at risk in the third wave of COVID. “The new COVID care facilities will be created in such a way that it will have facilities including ventilators for children,” said Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner, while reviewing the implementation of suggestions from experts.

“The third wave of COVID 19 is likely to be more severe and it will strike by August, according to experts reviewing the global health situation. In this regard, Covid Care Center for COVID patients with no symptoms and mild symptoms, dedicated Covid Health Center for symptomatic and patients require oxygen as well as dedicated COVID Hospital for patients with severe or require ICU beds will be made available,” said a senior civic official.

Meanwhile, Bangar also directed that the necessary works at the COVID Care Centers should be completed immediately before May 25 in view of the experiences due to heavy rains today in the wake of the severe cyclonic storm. A few glasses of Vashi COVID care centre were damaged in the cyclone.

Bangar also directed to pay close attention to the training of human health management, procurement of necessary equipment, procurement of medicines and treatment of children by nurses and other health workers.

Stressing that the supply of oxygen is a very important issue considering the experience of the second wave, civic chief Bangar also suggested speedy action in terms of oxygen storage tanks and oxygen plants. He said that the CIDCO Exhibition Center in Vashi, which has been declared as one of the best COVID Care centers of the corporation should be immediately upgraded in the meantime.