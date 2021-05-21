Navi Mumbai: NMMC civic chief Abhijit Bangar holds monsoon preparedness review meeting

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration met with different agencies to review the monsoon preparedness in the city. While the civic chief Abhijit Bangar directed the executive engineer to spend half of the day on the ground to check the monsoon-preparedness, he also directed Thane Belapur Industrial Area and Small-Scale Industries Association to complete the pre-monsoon work in the MIDC area.

On the backdrop of the recent cyclonic storm and heavy rains that caused felling of over 120 trees, civic chief Bangar cleared that the civic executive engineer should inspect the work area for half a working day and be more vigilant in the work area even during the monsoon season when there is a high tide and it is raining at that time.

The meeting was attended by police, MMRDA, CIDCO, Public Works Department, MIDC, MTNL, Thane Collectorate, Tehsildar's Office, Security and Health Department, RTO, Railway Manager, APMC Market committee, MSEDCL, Rapid Action Force, BEST, Civil Defense Force, TBIA, among others.

While interacting with the officers of various authorities, Bangar directed that all the authorities should complete monsoon-related work in a timely manner in coordination with each other. He also directed that roads should not be dug up during the monsoon and if there is a need for electricity department to dig the road for an urgent reason, they should inform the local body. As per the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police, special attention was also given to lane marking, zebra crossings, installation of blinkers, keeping the signal operational.

Bangar informed about the usefulness of the flap gates on the holding pond during the rainy season and directed officials to ensure that the flap gates remain operational. He said that all the flap gates should be replaced or repaired by May 25.

In addition, he also asked to repair night shelters, transit camps, planning and proper maintenance of essential food stocks, publicity of hazardous building inventory, possible landslides, relocation of huts adjacent to quarries and nallas, provision of adequate pumps at potential water storage sites.