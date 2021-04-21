Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief reviews oxygen facilities at COVID-19 Care centres after Nasik oxygen leak incident

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar held a meeting with Oxygen suppliers and doctors following Nasik oxygen leakage incident that cost 22 lives and directed to increase safety and security. The civic body has set up oxygen beds at three places where oxygen is provided with the Dura Oxygen Cylinder.
In the background of the oxygen leakage accident that took place at Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nasik, civic chief Bangar immediately convened a meeting and took a detailed look at the oxygen facilities under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area. Additional municipal commissioner Dr. Sanjay Kakade, Medical Health Officer Dhanwanti Ghadge, Oxygen Supply Control Officer Deputy Commissioner Dr. Babasaheb Rajale as well as oxygen supply system suppliers were present during the meeting.
The civic body has set up Oxygen beds at CIDCO Exhibition Center in Vashi, Radhaswami Ashram and Export House in Turbhe. At these centres, Oxygen is being supplied through Dura cylinders. Bangar directed an immediate increase in security and safety equipment at these three places.
In addition, all private covid hospitals with oxygen beds as well as ICU facilities have been directed to inform the health department in writing about the capacity of their beds and ensure 3 times more than the required oxygen reserves.
At present the civic body has 100 Dura cylinders in which an additional 50 Dura cylinders are being added.
In addition, the civic body has ordered to increase the number of Dura cylinders as 75 ICU beds and 30 ventilators at CIDCO Exhibition Center will be operational soon.
Meanwhile civic chief Bangar termed the Nasik incident very unfortunate and paid a heartfelt tribute to all the citizens who died in the incident. He said that every system needs to be more vigilant.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)