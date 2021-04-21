Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief reviews oxygen facilities at COVID-19 Care centres after Nasik oxygen leak incident

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar held a meeting with Oxygen suppliers and doctors following Nasik oxygen leakage incident that cost 22 lives and directed to increase safety and security. The civic body has set up oxygen beds at three places where oxygen is provided with the Dura Oxygen Cylinder.

In the background of the oxygen leakage accident that took place at Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nasik, civic chief Bangar immediately convened a meeting and took a detailed look at the oxygen facilities under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area. Additional municipal commissioner Dr. Sanjay Kakade, Medical Health Officer Dhanwanti Ghadge, Oxygen Supply Control Officer Deputy Commissioner Dr. Babasaheb Rajale as well as oxygen supply system suppliers were present during the meeting.

The civic body has set up Oxygen beds at CIDCO Exhibition Center in Vashi, Radhaswami Ashram and Export House in Turbhe. At these centres, Oxygen is being supplied through Dura cylinders. Bangar directed an immediate increase in security and safety equipment at these three places.