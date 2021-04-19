Navi Mumbai: NMMC re-activates special center for redressal of COVID-19 treatment bills - Check out helpline numbers here

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has reactivated COVID 19 Bill Complaint Centre after the rise in positive cases and citizens are approaching private hospitals. The centre will solve inflated bills related to issues in private hospitals.
The civic body has also issued a helpline number where patients’ families can approach if they are charged over the permissible rate while getting treatment of COVId 19.
The helpline number is 022-27567389. In addition, there is also a WhatsApp number 7208490010 which is available during office hours for easy communication of the citizens.
Last year, the grievance redressal cell provided great help to COVID sufferers by solving bill-related issues. In some cases, hospitals were asked to return the excess money charged from the patients.
The Public Health Department of the Government of Maharashtra had issued notifications on May 21, 2020 and August 30, 2020, for the health care providers (various hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries) registered under the Bombay Nursing Homes (Amendment) Act 2006 to provide medical services to patients infected with COVID 19. It had also fixed charges for different tests and medical facilities.
Based on the notifications, the civic body had given Instructions to all the hospital managements through the nodal officers appointed by the corporation in each hospital to charge accordingly.
In addition, the civic body has also issued a helpline number for patients facing difficulties in getting ICU beds and ventilators with a simple oxygen supply. The helpline number is 022-27567460.
