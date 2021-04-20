COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: Over 60% call for ICU and ventilators at NMMC call centre

Despite the administration of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) ramped up ICU beds and ventilators, the demand for the same is not coming down. The call centre set up by the civic body to help severe patients in getting beds at the earliest receives the maximum call for ICU and ventilators.

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner said that that 32 percent of total calls received by the call centre demand ICU beds. similarly, around 30 percent demand for ventilators and just 8 to 9 percent for oxygen beds. The call centre receives around 230 to 250 calls every day.

The civic body has around 1000 oxygen beds are unoccupied while the demand for ICU beds is intact. Bangar said that in such a scenario, increasing ICU beds will not be possible. He suggested citizens get tested immediately if they have symptoms similar to COVID 19 to prevent the worst situation.