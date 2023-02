NMMC chief presents ₹ 4,925 crores budget for financial year 2023-24 | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: NMMC commissioner Rajesh Narvekar on Friday presented a ₹ 4,925 crore budget with a surplus of Rs 225 lakh.

(more details awaited)

