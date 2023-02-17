e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Helpline facilities now available for 10th & 12th board students

Navi Mumbai: Helpline facilities now available for 10th & 12th board students

The facility has already started operation from February 15 from 9 am to 7 pm

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Helpline facilities now available for 10th & 12th board students | Pixabay
To clarify doubts of students and parents and also counsel students for the upcoming Board exams of the Higher Secondary Certificate Examination (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSC), the Divisional Secretary of Mumbai Divisional Board Dr Subhash Borse has informed that a control room and helpline facilities have been made available for Mumbai division.

“This control room has been established to clear all the doubts faced by the students, and parents regarding the 10th and 12th examinations and to provide necessary guidance. Helpline facilities are being made available through this room as well as through board-appointed counsellors for counselling the students regarding examination-related matters. The facility has already started operation from February 15 from 9 am to 7 pm”, he said.

The helpline numbers are 022- 27893756 and 022-27881075. Representatives who have been appointed to guide students are Dr Jyoti Parihar, Joint Secretary (7757089087), Geeta Toraskar, Sr Superintendent and Sr Secretary (7021325879), Supriya More, Sr Superintendent (9819136199) and Suvarna Tari, Sr Superintendent (9987174227).

