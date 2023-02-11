Navi Mumbai: Airoli MLA demands no further increase in property tax, water tariff in NMMC budget

Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik | Facebook

Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik has demanded that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) should not increase property tax and water tariff in the city in the 2023-24 budget .

He also demanded that the budget should meet the needs of common citizens. Rajesh Narkvekar, the municipal commissioner and administrator is likely to present the budget in the second or third week of February.

Apart from making adequate provisions for health, education, communication, environment and infrastructure, Naik has demanded that the civic administration must create a reserve fund for civic amenities for all wards.

“I ensured that in 25 years, there should not be any increase in property tax and water bill. I demand that this should continue for the next 5 years,” said MLA Naik. He added that during the pandemic, the economic condition of common people was not good and many had to struggle to meet ends. “Now citizens are recovering from the difficult times, it will not be good to increase the burden in the form of additional taxes,” he said.

