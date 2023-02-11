Overall crime rate drops by 3% in Navi Mumbai, cybercrime & crime against women on rise | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: While the overall number of crimes decreased under the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate by around 3 percent, crime against women and the number of cybercrimes increased in 2022. The detection during 2022 was 75 per cent which is similar to 2021.

While presenting the annual crime and detection report of Navi Mumbai police, Commissioner of police, Milind Bharambe said that they are analysing areas where the number of cases increased and taking appropriate measures.

Cyber cells in police stations

“Number of cybercrimes increased last year and we are analysing to control them. We will soon have cyber cells in every police station and increase experts and police personnel in the cyber cell,” said Bharambe. He added that rape cases and POSCO cases increased last year and we have noticed that in 85 percentof cases known persons or relatives were accused. “It is a little difficult to check what is happening inside a home. But we are working on it,” said Bharambe.

In 2022, a total of 6443 cases were registered and 4297 cases or 75% were solved. In 2021, a total of 6642 cases were registered and 4965 cases, or 75% were solved.

During 2022, the major contribution of crimes came from property-related offenses with 38 percent of the total crime. Crime againstwomen stood at 12 percent of the total crime and economic offenses at 14 percent.

The Navi Mumbai police solved all rape cases with 100 percent detection. Even, there is 100 percent detection in an attempt to murder cases. The Navi Mumbai police also achieved 100 percent in dowry-related harassment under section 498.

However, motor vehicle thefts are worrying the police. A total of 1016 cases of motor vehicle thefts were registered during the year and only 239 cases or 24 percent were solved. Similarly, the detection of housebreaking and thefts are 36 percent and 37 percentrespectively.

During 2022, among all theft and housebreaking, Rs 30.25 crores of property were stolen of which Rs 8.66 crores were recovered.

Though there was a lesser number of cases under the NDPS Act, the seizure was around 111.31 kg worth Rs 368.37 crores.

Cases 2022 2021

Rape 236 212

Murder 39 45

Molestation 251 214

Motor vehicle thefts 016 973

Attempt to murder 48 37

