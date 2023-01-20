Navi Mumbai: Police nabs 4 men who fled from UP to Kharghar after committing crimes

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: Unit two of the crime branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested four persons of a gang who fled to the city after committing a crime in Uttar Pradesh. They were arrested from Kharghar where they had hidden.

The crime branch acted after the Dholpur police from Uttar Pradesh informed them that they fled to Navi Mumbai.

Crime branch arrested all four men in Kharghar

Based on this information, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Patil of Crime Branch Unit-2, a team was formed. During the investigation, the crime branch came to know that the four accused were hidden in Kharghar. All four accused were nabbed from the sector-8 area based on the information received through technical investigation. The accused were then handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

They were identified as Imran Asir Khan (30), Mohammad Salman Asir Khan (29), Gufraan Asir Khan (20) and Mohammad Mujeed Ibrar Ali (22). All the four accused who were arrested in this case are residents of Taukalpur in the Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh state.

Accused shot a man during a road rage incident and fled to Navi Mumbai

According to police, on December 14, the accused shot at Rakib with a firearm during a road rage incident and fled to Navi Mumbai. Rakib died after two days of treatment in the hospital.