Navi Mumbai: 26-year- old repeat offender held in theft case

Navi Mumbai: Unit two of the crime branch of the Navi Mumbai police arrested a 26-year-old for allegedly stealing a laptop and Rs 6,000 from a shop in Sector 19 in Kamothe. The police also seized stolen items worth Rs. 57,500 from the accused.

A case of theft was registered at Kamothe police station after a laptop and Rs 6,000 cash were stolen from Almost Famous shop in Sector 19, Kamothe. The crime branch carried out a parallel investigation and arrested the accused.

The accused was identified as Mithun Mojlis Sikdar, and he was arrested near Khandeshwar Railway Station.

According to police, the accused was tracked with the help of CCTV footage of the incident site. “Since he was not using a mobile phone, his exact whereabouts was difficult to ascertain,” said an official from the crime branch.

However, the police received information that the accused was coming to sell the stolen laptop in the Khandeshwar railway station area. Based on the information, a trap was laid in the Khandeshwar railway station area, Sikdar was arrested, and the stolen items of the mentioned crime were seized from him. The said accused is a serial offender and cases were registered in Kamothe, Taloja, Kalamboli Khandeshwar Kharghar police station. The arrest is likely to solve other similar crimes.

